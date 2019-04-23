Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 23rd (ANTM, CHCT, CI, DWF, EPRT, FCPT, FND, HUM, KLDO, LYFT)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 23rd:

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Anthem Inc alerts:

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cigna (NYSE:CI)

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT). JMP Securities issued an outperform rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

William Blair started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.