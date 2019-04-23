Equinix (EQIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $467.00 to $474.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $477.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $491.08.

Equinix stock opened at $447.23 on Monday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $467.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total value of $1,468,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,383 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.92, for a total transaction of $1,440,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,893 shares of company stock worth $7,665,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Equinix by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

