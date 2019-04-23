Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,002 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 70,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in National Health Investors by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $92,165.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI opened at $74.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a quick ratio of 17.92. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.52). National Health Investors had a net margin of 52.38% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

