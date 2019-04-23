Entercom Communications (ETM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $411.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ETM opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. Entercom Communications has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $883.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. lifted their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $146,397.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $623,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $164,334.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 830,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,500. Company insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

