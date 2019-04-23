Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (EIGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will report sales of $282.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.15 million and the highest is $283.83 million. Endurance International Group posted sales of $291.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endurance International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $6.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,864. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $909.98 million, a P/E ratio of 211.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 9,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $63,320.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 73,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $468,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,011 shares of company stock worth $878,471 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 759,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 67,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,058,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

