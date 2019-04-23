Endurance International Group (EIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.21 million. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Endurance International Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The company has a market cap of $909.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33 and a beta of 1.29. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 21,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $139,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Montagner sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $59,275.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,011 shares of company stock worth $878,471 over the last three months. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Endurance International Group (EIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/endurance-international-group-eigi-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.