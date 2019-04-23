EMCORE (EMKR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.45 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.13. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EMCORE by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in EMCORE by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EMCORE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 989,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EMCORE by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Read More: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.