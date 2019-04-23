Ellis Investment Partners LLC Takes $289,000 Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOK. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $651,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000.

NYSEARCA AOK opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0831 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

