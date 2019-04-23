Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $27,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after buying an additional 2,030,845 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 42,182,367 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,870,000 after buying an additional 6,242,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,582,000 after buying an additional 830,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,506,095.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 4,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,382 shares of company stock worth $109,265,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/eli-lilly-and-co-lly-holdings-trimmed-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.