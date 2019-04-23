ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (RJI) Stake Lowered by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,715 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 406.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RJI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 63,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,443. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

