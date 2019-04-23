Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) CFO Sriram Ryali Acquires 1,250 Shares

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) CFO Sriram Ryali acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $13,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

EIGR opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.16. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

