Eguana Technologies (EGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.17

Eguana Technologies Inc (CVE:EGT) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 34586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market cap of $40.73 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.86 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced power inverters for solar photovoltaic systems, small wind turbines, fuel cells, and energy storage businesses in Europe and North America. The company provides a range of energy storage systems for residential and commercial applications under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brands.

