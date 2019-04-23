EDU Token (EDU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $527.00

EDU Token (CURRENCY:EDU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. EDU Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $527.00 worth of EDU Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDU Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One EDU Token token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDU Token alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.02128007 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00450813 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00017423 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000032 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00008293 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00025568 BTC.

EDU Token Token Profile

EDU is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. EDU Token’s total supply is 48,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EDU Token is /r/OpenSourceUniversity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EDU Token’s official message board is medium.com/@opensourceuni . EDU Token’s official Twitter account is @EducoinsIO . EDU Token’s official website is os.university

Buying and Selling EDU Token

EDU Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDU Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDU Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDU Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EDU Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDU Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.