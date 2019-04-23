eBay (EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-$0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.eBay also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.64-2.70 EPS.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.67. 10,903,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,502,394. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.13.

In other news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

