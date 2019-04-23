Eastgroup Properties (EGP) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.84-4.94 for the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.52.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $84.31 and a 52-week high of $114.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $78.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

