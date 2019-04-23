Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BTI. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,251.3% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BTI stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/eagle-global-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-british-american-tobacco-plc-bti.html.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.