Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.92 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,737 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,653 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $1,991,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,395,063. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.53.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

