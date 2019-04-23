Dovu (DOV) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Dovu has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $3,592.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dovu has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Dovu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00410428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.01013178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001420 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dovu Token Profile

Dovu was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,758,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dovu’s official website is dovu.io . Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dovu

Dovu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.