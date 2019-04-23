Dover (DOV) Given a $101.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 target price on Dover (NYSE:DOV) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.35 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dover to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Dover from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.72.

Dover stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. Dover has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $383,937.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Spurgeon sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,142,363.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $557,405.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,200 shares of company stock worth $4,277,800. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

