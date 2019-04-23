Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (DOVA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Dova Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dova Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DOVA opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $232.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dova Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $508,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/dova-pharmaceuticals-inc-dova-shares-sold-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.