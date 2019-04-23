Dorman Products (DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Dorman Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $97.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

