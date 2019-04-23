Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,561,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,727.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,230,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,765,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,063,000 after purchasing an additional 502,539 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,197,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,743,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.07.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $506,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,124,691. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

