Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YINN. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $548,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA YINN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 2,843,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,949. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0636 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/direxion-daily-ftse-china-bull-3x-shares-yinn-shares-sold-by-mainstay-capital-management-llc-adv.html.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YINN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.