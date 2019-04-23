Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $8.24 Million Holdings in Trecora Resources (TREC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 92,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after buying an additional 78,315 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREC opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Quarles bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,370 shares in the company, valued at $86,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick D. Quarles bought 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $65,333.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $251,733.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,712 shares of company stock valued at $295,140 and have sold 50,024 shares valued at $465,723. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

