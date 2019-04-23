Devon Energy (DVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.21). Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Devon Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry acquired 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $36.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/devon-energy-dvn-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.