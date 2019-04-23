Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€8.20” Price Target for Iberdrola (IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €8.20 ($9.53) price target from Deutsche Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBE. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €7.80 ($9.07) target price on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €7.43 ($8.64).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.