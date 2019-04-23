Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.61 Million Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (CLI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,315 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mack Cali Realty were worth $6,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLI opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.11. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $22.73.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $132.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.43 million. Mack Cali Realty had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Mack Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

