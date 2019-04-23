Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.31 Million Position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (REN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW (NYSE:REN) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 76,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 3.20. RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $39.28.

RESOLUTE ENERGY/SH NEW Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

