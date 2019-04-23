DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

