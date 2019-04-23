Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vale SA (VALE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 88.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,060 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 2,582.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 672,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 647,303 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Vale by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 295,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,447,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,968 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vale by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 95,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,940 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 10.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,070,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 102,964 shares during the period. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. HSBC lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vale SA has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vale SA (VALE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/deltec-asset-management-llc-trims-position-in-vale-sa-vale.html.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale SA (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.