Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stake Boosted by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,009,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,104 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $103,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3,837.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,713,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,934 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $89,761,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 299.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,379,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,276 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,202,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 111,901 shares worth $6,010,888. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,424. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Several analysts have commented on DAL shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-stake-boosted-by-douglas-lane-associates-llc.html.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.