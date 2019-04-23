Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Position Boosted by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 24,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,461,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,151. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,620.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $1,060,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,981.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and sold 141,901 shares worth $7,735,888. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

