Defender Capital LLC. Purchases 27,980 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Monster Beverage comprises approximately 14.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC. owned about 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 24,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,559,263.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,871,548.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Monster Beverage to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,627. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

