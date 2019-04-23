DeepOnion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,347.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00004869 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, RightBTC, CoinExchange and Crex24. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $12,347.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017656 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002633 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010467 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00103145 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000187 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.