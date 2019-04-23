Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

NYSE MTD traded down $7.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $726.38. 9,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $750.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 94.57%. The business had revenue of $817.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $755.00 target price (up from $725.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $650.67.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at $268,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.50, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,668,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,995 shares of company stock valued at $100,997,450. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Decatur Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/decatur-capital-management-inc-buys-new-stake-in-mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd.html.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.