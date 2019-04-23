DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of DVDCY stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (DVDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.