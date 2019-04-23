Cytokinetics (CYTK) Trading Up 5.8%

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 839,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 546,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 168.21% and a negative net margin of 337.42%. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,173,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after purchasing an additional 993,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,698,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,680,000 after purchasing an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 160,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cytokinetics (CYTK) Trading Up 5.8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/cytokinetics-cytk-trading-up-5-8.html.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.