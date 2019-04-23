Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 120,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nuance Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $130,823.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,236 shares of company stock worth $1,910,489 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $493.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

