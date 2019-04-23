Cwm LLC Acquires 9,570 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Acacia Communications were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acacia Communications by 319.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 41,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acacia Communications by 330.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 620,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acacia Communications by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 178,985 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at $327,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Acacia Communications to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acacia Communications to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.96.

In other Acacia Communications news, VP Mehrdad Givehchi sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $76,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $116,519.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,525,284 shares of company stock worth $80,007,871. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acacia Communications stock opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.77.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cwm LLC Acquires 9,570 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/cwm-llc-acquires-9570-shares-of-acacia-communications-inc-acia.html.

Acacia Communications Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.