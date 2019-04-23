CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Lifted by grace capital

grace capital lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. grace capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after purchasing an additional 964,854 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in CVS Health by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $52.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares valued at $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.15.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

