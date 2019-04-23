Curriculum Vitae (CVH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Curriculum Vitae token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded flat against the dollar. Curriculum Vitae has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00415322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.01021855 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00188747 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007820 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001419 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Curriculum Vitae Profile

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Curriculum Vitae is www.cvh.io . Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial

Curriculum Vitae Token Trading

Curriculum Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curriculum Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curriculum Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

