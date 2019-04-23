CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $86.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $756,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $125,489,973.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

