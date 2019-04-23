Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.12. The stock had a trading volume of 59,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Credit Suisse Group’s previous special dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 109.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/credit-suisse-group-cs-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.