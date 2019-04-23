Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 24,547 Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 133.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,547 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF alerts:

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.60. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/creative-financial-designs-inc-adv-purchases-24547-shares-of-vanguard-charlo-total-intl-bd-etf-bndx.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.