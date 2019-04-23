Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $747,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1,148.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 111,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.45. 294,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,211. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $747,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/creative-financial-designs-inc-adv-has-747000-holdings-in-hartford-multifactor-developed-markets-ex-us-etf-rodm.html.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.