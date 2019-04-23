Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.27 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (USRT)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF (BMV:USRT) by 934.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

BMV:USRT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.90. ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $833.00 and a 52 week high of $972.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4364 per share. This is a positive change from ISHARES TR/CORE U S REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

