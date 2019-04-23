Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $661,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 322,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,324. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

