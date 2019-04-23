CoStar Group (CSGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.94-$2.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.88. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $9.90-10.10 EPS.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $457.22.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $7.98 on Tuesday, reaching $495.08. The company had a trading volume of 218,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,891. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $315.85 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.19 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.31, for a total transaction of $2,243,834.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $26,188,328.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $31,001,252 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “CoStar Group (CSGP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/costar-group-csgp-issues-q2-earnings-guidance.html.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.