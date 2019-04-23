CoStar Group (CSGP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $1.94-2.02 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up from $429.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $460.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $457.22.

CSGP traded up $7.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $495.08. 218,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,891. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. CoStar Group has a one year low of $315.85 and a one year high of $495.39.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.19 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $26,188,328.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total transaction of $2,569,089.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,419 shares of company stock worth $31,001,252. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

