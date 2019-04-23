Corning Incorporated (GLW) Position Cut by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Morse sold 36,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,283,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,162,588. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.85. 2,421,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

